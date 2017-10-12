37 killed, many missing in Vietnam landslides

Floods in Vietnam killed 37 people and another 40 were missing as a tropical depression caused heavy rain in northern and central provinces, the Southeast Asian nation’s disaster prevention agency said on Thursday (Oct 12).

Another 21 people were injured after rains caused landslides and flooding, prompting authorities to discharge water from dams, the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said on its website.

More than 17,000 households have been evacuated and more than 200 homes have collapsed, while nearly 18,000 other houses were submerged or damaged.

Images on state media showed people wading through waist-deep waters and tracts of forests wiped out by landslides in several regions.