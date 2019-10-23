39 bodies found in back of lorry container on Essex industrial estate

A man, 25, from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder

A murder investigation has been launched after 39 bodies were discovered in a lorry in the early hours of this morning.

Police in Essex said they were called to Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays after the discovery at 1.40am.

They were all adults apart from one person who was in their teens.

A man, 25, from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said: “This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our inquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened”.

Read more HERE