A small 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the island of Lefkada in the Ionian Sea, 283 km west-northwest of Athens.
The tremor was reported at 12:05, according to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens. The epicentre of the shocker is located in the sea area 4 km northwest of Lefkada. No damage was reported.
4.1 earthquake hits near island of Lefkada
It struck 4km off the coast of the island
A small 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the island of Lefkada in the Ionian Sea, 283 km west-northwest of Athens.