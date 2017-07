A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck off coast of Corinth at the Corinthian Gulf at 10.15am, Thursday. The tremor was felt in the cities of Patras, Nafpaktos and the region of Aetolia and Akarnania. According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Institute, the epicentre of the earthquake was 10km north of the region of Kamares in Aegialia.