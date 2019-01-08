4.1 magnitude earthquake hits north of Crete

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit north of the Lasithi prefecture in Crete, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Services. The tremor was recorded at 9:06 on Tuesday morning.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located in the sea area north of Lasithi and more specifically 86 kilometres north of Agios Nikolaos and 100 kilometres northeast of the city of Heraklion.

The focal depth was estimated at 2 km.

The earthquake was felt in several areas of the prefecture of Lasithi, as well as in the city of Heraklion, while there was no serious damage reported.