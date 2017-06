The port town of Kyllini in the north-western Peloponnese was rocked by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake on Monday. The tremor struck at approximately 7.55am with the epicentre 12km north off the coast of the town and a depth of 5km, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute. It is the second earthquake of similar force after a 4.2 scale tremor hit on Sunday afternoon, according to the Euro-Mediterranean seismological centre. There were no reports of damage.