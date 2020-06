It struck in the morning

A light earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred today at 08:20 Greek time, at a distance of 578 kilometres east / southeast of Athens, according to an announcement by the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

The epicentre was reported 118 kilometres south / southwest of Kastellorizo in the east Mediterranean.

