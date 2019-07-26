4.2 earthquake shakes Athens

It is part of the aftershock sequence of the 5.2 earthquake that shook Athens on July 19th

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale shook Athens at 19:09′.

Its epicenter was the same as the 5.1 Richter earthquake on July 19th, in Magoula, Attica, 20 kilometers northwest of Athens.

The depth was only 5 kilometers and that’s why it was felt in many areas of Attica.

However, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismic Center it measured 4.6 Richter.

And Geodynamic Institute Director Professor Akis Tselentis said the earthquake is not an alarming event and is part of the aftershock sequence of the 5.1 Richter earthquake nine days ago.

According to official information from Civil Protection, no injuries or damages have been recorded.