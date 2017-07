A 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit of the coast of Crete at 1.36pm, according to the Geodynamic Institute. The tremor was 44km south of the city Ierapetra and at a depth of 10km. The new earthquake comes hours after a powerful 6.4 magnitude tremor struck between the islands of Kos and Rhodes causing the death of 2 tourists in Kos and the injury of hundreds in both Kos and Halicarnassus (Bodrum) off the Turkish coastline where people were jumping out of windows to escape.