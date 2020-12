An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred a short while ago in Thebes.

The tremor, which was felt in the Attica basin, had a focal depth of two kilometers.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of the Athens Observatory, the quake had a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale and its epicenter was located 11 kilometers east of Thebes, while according to the Euro-Mediterranean Institute the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.5 on the Richter scale.