A tremor measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded at 04:09 on Wednesday, 454 km south/southeast of Athens.

According to the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the epicentre of the quake was in the sea, 87 km south/southeast of Ierapetra, Crete.

source amna.gr

