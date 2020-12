A 4.5 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was felt in the area of Nafpaktos, north coast of the Gulf of Corinth shortly before 5 pm on Wednesday.

The epicentre of the tremor was 15 km east of Nafpaktos, with a focal depth of 12.7 km, according to the Geodynamic Institute.

Shortly after 5, weaker aftershocks of 3.5 and 2.8 Richter followed.

