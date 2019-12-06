4.6 earthquake rocks Crete

A 4.6 earthquake on the Richter scale was recorded at 10:45 on Friday on Crete.
According to the Athens Geodynamics Institute, the tremor’s epicentre is located in the sea region 28 kilometres southwest of Sfakia in Chania.
