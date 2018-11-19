4.7 earthquake hits off Zakynthos coast

Nov, 19 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

The epicentre was 65km southwest of Zakynthos

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale hit at midday in the Ionian Sea on Monday.

According to the Geodynamic Institute, the tremor’s epicentre was located 65 kilometers south-southwest of Zakynthos at a depth of -0.3 kilometers.

Tags With: