4.7 earthquake hits off Zakynthos coast

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale hit at midday in the Ionian Sea on Monday.
According to the Geodynamic Institute, the tremor’s epicentre was located 65 kilometers south-southwest of Zakynthos at a depth of -0.3 kilometers.
