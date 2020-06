It struck 25km northeast of the island

A powerful 4.7 earthquake on the Richter scale struck off the island of Rhodes on Monday morning, according to the Geodynamic Institute.

The quake struck at 7:06 a.m. Monday 25km northeast of Rhodes.

The epicentre was the same as the 5.3 magnitude earthquake that shook Rhodes on Sunday night.

Monday’s quake had a focal depth of 67.4 km while Sunday’s quake had a focal depth of 40 km.

