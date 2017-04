A 4.5 magnitude earthquake was felt in the town of Methoni on the southeastern coast of the Peloponnese a little after 3pm, Thursday. The epicentre of the tremor was 188km south of the town in the sea. The Athens Geodynamic Institute registered the earthquake as 4.5 on the Richter scale, while the Euro-Mediterranean seismological centre recorded it as 4.8. There were no reports of damage.