4.9 earthquake hits off coast of Crete

An earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale registered shortly before 02:00 on Sunday morning, south of the island of Crete.

The epicentre was in the sea, 108 km south of Arvi, and its depth was 10 km, the Geodynamic Institute of Athens said.

It followed a 3.6 Richter-scale temblor in the same vicinity, a few hours earlier.

Crete has seen a series of earthquakes in the past few weeks, all related to the strong quake of 6 on the Richter scale, registered earlier in May.

