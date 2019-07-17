‘4 horsewomen of the apocalypse’: Trump renews attack on ‘Dem Squad’

Author: Thema Newsroom

The feud started when Trump tweeted they should go back to their countries

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump has tweeted out comments made by a Republican senator who branded the ‘squad’ of four freshman Democratic congresswoman who accused him of racism as “the four horsewomen of the apocalypse.”

 

source: rt.com

Tags With: