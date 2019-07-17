‘4 horsewomen of the apocalypse’: Trump renews attack on ‘Dem Squad’

The feud started when Trump tweeted they should go back to their countries

US President Donald Trump has tweeted out comments made by a Republican senator who branded the ‘squad’ of four freshman Democratic congresswoman who accused him of racism as “the four horsewomen of the apocalypse.”

“In America, if you hate our Country, you are free to leave. The simple fact of the matter is, the four Congresswomen think that America is wicked in its origins, they think that America is even more wicked now, that we are all racist and evil. They’re entitled to their….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

