4 reported dead, several injured in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue (videos) (Upd.)

Police respond to reports of a gunman at the Tree of Life synagogue in the city

At least four people were killed in a shooting on Saturday at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, according to local reports. The death toll is expected to rise as police say the scene is still active.

Police officers were responding to the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the city. There were reports of multiple victims, and police were warning residents to stay away from the area.

The synagogue is located at the corner of Wilkins and Shady Avenues in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

“There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady,” the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department wrote in a tweet Saturday. “Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available.”

BNO News, a media organization based in the Netherlands, reported that witnesses called 911 after a gunman opened fire in the synagogue. The organization also reported that there were multiple victims.

The gunman is said to have engaged in a shootout with responding officers.

On Saturdays, the Jewish day of the Sabbath, synagogues hold religious services for congregants and visitors.

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

Source: timesofisrael

BREAKING: Four people have been confirmed dead in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, according to CBS affiliate @kdka https://t.co/rldHevHSsX pic.twitter.com/KVUH2UvYo5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 27, 2018