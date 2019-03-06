400 ISIS fighters captured trying to escape Syria

400 ISIS fighters who attempted to flee from their remaining Syrian stronghold were captured on Wednesday; at the same time, hundreds of others surrendered themselves, a US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) senior commander said.

This follows Friday reports citing the SDF as saying that it had resumed its offensive on Baghuz following the evacuation of civilians, adding that only militants remain present in the area. On the same day, SDF Press Office chief Mustafa Bali announced in a Twitter post that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) began a final assault on the Syrian city of Baghuz, the last stronghold of the Daesh terror group in the country.