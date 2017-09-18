4th anniversary of murder of Pavlos Fyssas marred by riots (photos-videos)

The 4th anniversary of the murder of Greek rapper Pavlos Fyssas was marred by riots in Keratsini at the concert area in Piraeus port. Masked youth are on the perimeter of the area of Kastraki where the concert is being held, opposite gate E2 at the port. The centre of Drapetsona is has also been turned into a battle field with two reported injuries, who are allegedly locals who were attacked in their efforts to stop the hooded rioters. Tensions flared up a little after 8pm on the corner of Ethikis Antistaseos and Agio Dimitriou streets, when a group of hooded youth started throwing rocks and petrol bombs at a unit of riot police that appeared on the scene. Police in turn responded with the use of flash bomb grenades forcing the group to withdraw into the streets. Earlier anti-establishment groups had broken the windows of the Keratsini town hall registry building.