5.0 earthquake hits off island of Rhodes

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale struck off the island of Rhodes at approximately 4.30pm on Thursday.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of Athens, the epicentre of the tremor is located 59 kilometers south of Rhodes, while the depth is estimated at ten kilometers.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismic Center estimates the magnitude of the earthquake at 5.2.

No damage has been reported.

Professor of Geology at the University of Athens, and the President of the Earthquake Planning & Protection Organisation, Efthimios Lekkas, was reassuring speaking on public broadcaster ERT. He said that yesterday’s earthquake was unrelated to the earthquakes that occurred on Sunday as they belong to a different geotectonic part.