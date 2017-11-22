5.0 earthquake hits off the west coast of Turkey

A 5.0 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded in the southwest of Turkey, 31km southeast of Mugla, the USGS said.

The earthquake occurred at 20:02 (GMT) – 22:02 (Greece time) at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the Institute

The earthquake was felt in Rhodes, causing concern to the inhabitants of the islands of the Dodecanese.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismic Centre registered the tremor at 4.9 on the Richter scale. Earlier (9pm Greet time) a 3.5 tremor had hit the city of Thessaloniki in Macedonia.