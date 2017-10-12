5.0 magnitude earthquake struck west of Skyros overnight

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit a little before 2 am on Thursday in the sea area north west of the island of Skyros. According to the Geodynamic Institute, the tremor had a depth of 10km and struck 93km from Chalkida and was felt in the capital of Athens. The Mayor of Skyros, Michalis Chatzigiannakis was reassuring saying that although the earthquake was felt no damage was reported. Speaking to Skai TV after 2am he said that no problems were expected come about as a result of the tremor. He added that it only lasted for a few seconds.