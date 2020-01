It is near the island of Karpathos

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale hit in the Dodecanese. The focus of the tremor is near Karpathos, in the southeastern Aegean Sea.

According to Geodynamic Institute of Athens, the earthquake had a focal depth of 10 km and struck 85 km northeast of Karpathos.

The tremor was felt in Karpathos and Rhodes, while no damage has been reported.