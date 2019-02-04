5.2 earthquake hits town of Preveza

A 5.2 magnetite earthquake on the Richter scale shook the town of Preveza in western Greece.

The tremor struck at 4.02 am in the sea, approximately 14km west north-west of Preveza and 294km northwest of Athens. The Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens announced on behalf of the four operators establishment of the National Seismological Network.

We are following the seismic activity, Professor Efthimios Lekkas, chairman of the Earthquake Planning & Protection Organisation (EPPO), told Skai TV. The tremor was also felt by the nearby island of Lefkas. He said the region produces similar earthquakes, noting that he estimated the seismic sequence would evolve smoothly.

Mayor of Preveza, Christos Bailis, also said that the residents of the city were shaken by the earthquake. He added, however, that there was no information of any serious damage after contacting the Fire Department, there were also no reports of damage.