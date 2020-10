It was located 49 km west of Strofades

A moderate 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck at 02:00 am in the sea area west of Zakynthos, according to the measurements of the Geodynamic Institute.

The tremor had a focal depth of 10 km and the epicentre is located 49 km west of Strofades.

