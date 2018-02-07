5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

A 5.7 quake has hit the east coast of Taiwan, disrupting search and rescue efforts for survivors of yesterday’s 6.4 earthquake.

Today’s quake has once again caused panic on the heavily-populated Asian island.

Testimonies have been left on earthquake monitoring website EMSC-CSEM by witnesses.

One said: “It seems unusual to have this many strong tremors in such a short time.”

Another said: “Feel dizzy, it lasted for almost one minute.”

The earthquake struck at 11.21pm local time (3.21pm GMT).

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake devastated Hualien City, killing five people, injuring 243 and leaving approximately 60 others missing, followed by a second 5.7-magnitude quake on Wednesday.

At least 67 people are left unaccounted for in the tourist hotspot of Hualien as of Late Wednesday, Government officials have confirmed.

The Government said in a statement that so far seven people are also feared dead.

The second earthquake to strike Taiwan in a matter of two days hit some 21km northeast of the city at a depth of 11km, according to the US Geological Survey.