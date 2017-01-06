5 killed in Florida airport shooting (video)

At least five people are dead and 13 injured after at least one gunman opened fire inside the baggage area of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

The TSA tweeted out that a manhunt is on the way for a second shooter after one suspect, Esteban Santiago, was taken into custody. The incident erupted around 1pm EST at a baggage claim inside Terminal 2, which serves Delta Airlines and a few other carriers.

During the shooting, part of the airport remained open for air traffic, but police refused to allow people inside, and passengers were moved outside to the airport’s tarmac.

The airport 21 miles north of Miami is an intercontinental gateway, with nearly 75,000 travelers passing though each day. The attack has been dubbed a terrorist act by authorities.