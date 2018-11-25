An operation to defuse a 500-pound AMN64 bomb dating back to World War II, found during earthworks at the Greek Air Force base in Elefsina was successful on Sunday.
The bomb was located in an area used by the Hellenic Air Force 112 Combat Wing and the operation was carried out by the 112’s ordnance disposal team at 9:40 in the morning.
The Western Attica regional authority provided assistance in the operation while surrounding municipalities, civil protection agency, Hellenic Police and the Traffic Police were also involved.
500-pound WWII bomb defused in Elefsina
The special bomb disposal unit of the Hellenic Air Force defused the bomb
