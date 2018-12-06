500-year-old skeleton in high boots discovered in London (photo)

British archaeologists have unearthed a “mysterious” skeleton found lying face down in the mud near the shore of the River Thames in London, still wearing thigh-high boots and believed to be from the 15th century.

A team of archaeologists was working on a site for London’s new “super sewer” in Bermondsey earlier this year when they found what is believed to be a 500-year-old male skeleton with a pair of leather boots still intact around his feet.



“By studying the boots, we’ve been able to gain a fascinating glimpse into the daily life of a man who lived as many as 500 years ago,” Beth Richardson of the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) said in a statement. “They have helped us to better understand how he may have made his living in hazardous and difficult conditions but also how he may have died.”

source: globalnews.ca