56-year-old man arrested for series bombs parcels in USA

A 56-year-old man, named Cesar Altieri Sayoc has been arrested as a suspect in the investigation of bombs sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Trump. The Department of Justice confirmed that one person was in custody.

The man appears to have a criminal history in Broward County, Florida.

A law enforcement source said that DNA evidence on one of the devices played a part in leading investigators to the suspect.

The man appears to be a supporter of Donald Trump. Police are inspecting his white van which was confiscated and was full of Donald Trump stickers. The suspect was arrested at an AutoZone parking lot.