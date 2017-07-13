5th Syros International Film Festival

Jul, 13 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Art & vacations in Greece!

Related

The 5th edition of the Syros International Film Festival will take place this year from July, 14 to 19, on the beautiful island of the Cyclades.

The Syros International Film Festival’s programme suggests some short and feature films as well as several events. The screenings will take place in various locations offering the spectators a unique experience; they highlight the beauty of Syros and its capital, Ermoupoli; Apollon Theatre, the Tarsanas shipyard, the beach, open-air locations (drive-in screenings) and rooftops are some of the festival’s venues.

This year’s programme and performances will bring together films from varying production models, from the past and present, around its 2017 topic: “Cracking Up”. This topic is taken as a jumping-off point to explore the exuberant, manic and generative potential of making and watching cinema.

For more information, visit the festival’s website: www.syrosfilmfestival.org

SIFF_2017_560

14/07/2017 – 19/07/2017
Hours – Comments:
Dates: 14/07/2017 – 19/07/2017
Place: Syros – Cyclades
Venues: Apollon Theatre, open-air cinema of Ermoupoli, Tarsanas shipyard, Asteria beach and many others.

Source

Tags With:
This week‘s new events