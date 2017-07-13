5th Syros International Film Festival

The 5th edition of the Syros International Film Festival will take place this year from July, 14 to 19, on the beautiful island of the Cyclades.

The Syros International Film Festival’s programme suggests some short and feature films as well as several events. The screenings will take place in various locations offering the spectators a unique experience; they highlight the beauty of Syros and its capital, Ermoupoli; Apollon Theatre, the Tarsanas shipyard, the beach, open-air locations (drive-in screenings) and rooftops are some of the festival’s venues.