6.4 earthquake hits near Croatian capital, Zagreb (video)

There are reports of injuries and collapsed buildings

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit near Croatia’s capital, Zagreb, just 9km from the town of Sisak on Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports from ABC News, some buildings have collapsed, while there are reports of injuries.

According to the “Independent”, firefighters have rushed to the area to free a person from a car, which was crushed by the debris of a building.

Two aftershocks followed, measuring 3 and 3.4 on the Richter scale.

Sisak is a city in central Croatia, spanning the confluence of the Kupa, Sava, and Odra rivers. It is located on the banks of the Savo River, 57 km southeast of Zagreb. It is the capital of the homonymous province, a railway junction, and a large industrial center with large oil refining facilities.

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook the same area yesterday.