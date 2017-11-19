6.4 magnitude earthquake hits New Caledonia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck in the Pacific Ocean, 74 kilometres (46 miles) east of the Loyalty Islands, New Caledonia, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.6, struck at 8:25 pm in the evening (0925 GMT) at a shallow depth of 13.0 km, the USGS said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said in a statement that a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected and there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

source: reuters