6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Loreto in Mexico amid fears of the Big One striking in the Gulf of California.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at about 10am local time, was 10km below the surface.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has not yet issued a tsunami warning for the West Coast of the US.

The news comes amid heightened fears of California being rocked by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake or greater, known as the ‘Big One’.