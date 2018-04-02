6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Bolivia

A huge 6.8 magnitude earthquake has struck Bolivia in the Ring of Fire.
It occurred near Tarija in the south of the country at a depth of 344 miles.
The USGS estimates there is a 34% chance of damage and fatalities.
Its website states: “Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist.
“The predominant vulnerable building types are adobe block and rubble/field stone masonry construction.”
One Twitter user called Yurka Tbiliski wrote: “I was rocked by a M6.8 earthquake in 10km NNE of Carandayti, Bolivia!!!”
The South American country is located in the Ring of Fire, a basin of the Pacific Ocean prone to seismic activity.
Last month, another 6.0 magnitude quake struck off the southern coast of Papua New Guinea.
