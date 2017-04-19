66% of Athenians do not mind refugees in city, says Mayor Kaminis

Related
Athens Mayor George Kaminis said 66% of Athenians believed the presence of migrants and refugees in the city did not cause any problems. Presenting the results of three separate studies conducted by the Refugee Flow Observatory in refugee hosting camps, which also polled the attitude of Athenians for the refugees, Mr. Kaminis said that the number of refugees and migrants were estimated to be 18,000. According to the data, the average age of refugees at the Elaionas hosting facilities was 20 years old, while 5% of the total desired to remain in Athens.