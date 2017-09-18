69th Emmy Awards: The glitz and glamour…and Trump (videos)

The 69th Emmy Awards kicked off in Los Angeles with a glitzy red carpet on Sunday evening.

Sofia Vergara led the fashionable pack at this year’s award show in a strapless white dress, with her ample cleavage and hourglass curves on full display.

The Sinner star Jessica Biel, supermodel Heidi Klum and actress Nicole Kidman also stepped on the carpet at Microsoft Theater on Sunday in plunging looks, all choosing breathtaking gowns with revealing necklines.

Sofia’s mermaid-style Mark Zunino dress turned heads on the carpet; the 45-year-old Modern Family star complemented the bombshell look with diamond encrusted earrings and rings by Lorraine Schwartz.

Jessica, who is married to Justin Timberlake, slipped on a blush and silver Ralph & Russo gown, complete with a low-cut neckline and thigh-high slit.

The TV star’s shimmering frock had a plunging back and a sheer cape-like detail, adding even more glamour to the eye-catching look.

Former runway star Heidi chose a Peter Dundas dress with a deep slit; the mother of four stunned in her crimson number.

Alec Baldwin took home the award for best supporting actor in a comedy series for his portrayal of Trump on the most recent season of “SNL.”

“I guess I should say, at long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy,” Baldwin said while accepting his award, addressing Trump.

This is Baldwin’s third Emmy win, having previously won for lead actor in a comedy for his work on “30 Rock.”

