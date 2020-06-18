7.4 magnitude earthquake struck northeast of New Zealand

NZ Civil Defence has also determined there is no tsunami threat

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake has struck about 710 kilometres northeast of New Zealand.

It was recorded at a depth of 33 kilometres about 12.50am local time, south of the Kermadec Islands.

Geonet says more than 8000 people felt the quake in New Zealand, but most of them encountered weak to moderate shaking.

NZ Civil Defence has also determined there is no tsunami threat to New Zealand.

However New Zealand coastal areas may experience “strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore”.

source 7news.com.au