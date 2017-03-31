8 photos of Trump from high school (photos)

Before he was a real-estate mogul, a graduate of the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, or the president of the United States, Donald Trump was an unruly teen whose parents sent him to military school.

Trump’s parents sent him to the New York Military Academy when he was 13 because of his acting up.

His father, Fred Trump, hoped “the discipline of the school would channel his energy in a positive manner,” according to The Washington Post.

Trump graduated in 1964 and went on to study at the University of Pennsylvania.

Thanks to Classmates.com, we found photos of Trump from his time at the school.

Here are some pictures of Trump that are over a half-century old

source: businessinsider.com

New York Military Academy’s 1964 yearbook



In 1964, Trump was voted the “Ladies Man” of his class in a likely tremendous “popularity poll.”



He’s 11 over from the right in the bottom row, front and center.



A member of the 1964 New York Military Academy’s varsity soccer team.

Here’s Trump in his military attire



Here he is with his fellow intramural bowling team staffers, second from the right.



With the intramural basketball team, at center.

He’s sitting fourth from the left on the bottom row.