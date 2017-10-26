800-million-euro sub-tranche officially released by ESM to Greece

The Board of Directors of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) announced the disbursement of the 800 euro sub-tranche to Greece. The money will be used for to cover the Greek government’s outstanding debt to the private sector.

This is the remainder of the third tranche of the ESM financial assistance approved on 7 July 2017. This amount will now be disbursed to a special account for the settlement of arrears.

With today’s disbursement, ESM’s financial assistance to Greece amounts to € 40.2 billion, with the total amount reaching up to € 86 billion. The ESM and the European Financial Support Fund (EFSF) have so far disbursed EUR 182 billion to Greece (including the amount approved today), making the rescue programme to Greece the largest ever. The current ESM program for Greece is scheduled to expire in August 2018.

The ESM Communication is as follows: