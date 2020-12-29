83,850 doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine land in Athens

They are one of the batches expected

A special flight carrying 83,850 doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, landed shortly before 8:30 am at the Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos”.

The batch was received by the Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias who was accompanied by members of the Ministry of Health and the Civil Protection, as well as representatives of the Armed Forces, the Police and the Fire Brigade.

Upon their arrival, Mr. Hardalias, in a brief statement, stressed that “we are continuing on the basis of our operation plan”, without saying more.

