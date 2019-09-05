84th Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) to kick off with heightened security measures

The 84th Thessaloniki International Fair will open its gates to an estimated 300,000 visitors on Saturday, September 7 with security measures heightened security measures as some 3,300 law enforcement agents are expected to be present at the event which will last for one week.

Eleven units of the Hellenic Police are scheduled to depart for Thessaloniki from their bases in Athens, including 6 squads of special Units for Order Reinstatement (MAT) and five units of special Riot Police (YMET), while a strong police contingent will also be available in the surrounding regions.

Among other groups and organisations, the Civil Servants’ Confederation (ADEDY), the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE), the Communist workers Union (PAME) and leftist political parties have announced they will be marching in protest at the Fair, while Macedonians against the Prespes Agreement will also be protesting.

Traffic police have issued a traffic diversion plan for roads and streets as well information on closures during the Trade Fair.

Meanwhile, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be driving in Thessaloniki later in Friday. The PM’s Office said he would be presenting during his speech on Saturday his administration’s primary goals which will focus a cost-effective, credible plan for growth and development in Greece.