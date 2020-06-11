85th Τhessaloniki International Fair (TIF) to go ahead

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: June 11, 2020

Germany is the honoured country this year

The organisation of the 85th Τhessaloniki International Fair (TIF), which will go ahead as planned with Germany as the honoured country, was discussed on Thursday in a meeting between Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis and the Ambassador of Germany to Greece Ernst Reichel, as amna.gr reports.

According to a post on Twitter, “Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis met on Thursday with the German envoy Ernst Reichel. The meeting focused on the organisation of this year’s TIF (5-13 September) that will be held normally, despite COVID-19, with Germany as the honoured country.”

also read

Three arrested in Attica for possession and dissemination of abusive child pornography

OECD: Impact of Covid-19 on GDP across the globe (infographic)

Tags With: