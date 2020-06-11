85th Τhessaloniki International Fair (TIF) to go ahead

The organisation of the 85th Τhessaloniki International Fair (TIF), which will go ahead as planned with Germany as the honoured country, was discussed on Thursday in a meeting between Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis and the Ambassador of Germany to Greece Ernst Reichel, as amna.gr reports.

According to a post on Twitter, “Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis met on Thursday with the German envoy Ernst Reichel. The meeting focused on the organisation of this year’s TIF (5-13 September) that will be held normally, despite COVID-19, with Germany as the honoured country.”

