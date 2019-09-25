5 of the Weirdest Pizzas You Will Ever See (photos)

Happy Meal Pizza
This golden-arches pizza is topped with French fries, six Chicken McNuggets and two cheeseburgers. McLovin’ it.
- Peanut Butter and Jelly Pizza
- Japanese Mega Pizza
The crust is made of hot dogs wrapped in bacon and rolls of molten cheese. The center is built with hamburgers, cheese rolls, sausage, bacon, ham, bacon bits, mushroom, onion, pepper, garlic and tomato sauce. The pie also comes with two optional toppings – ketchup and maple syrup.
- Bacon Cheese Pizza Burger
A monster of a pizza/burger. Between two large meat pizzas sits a five-pound beef burger topped with bacon and a blend of cheeses.
- Nasty Morning Pizza