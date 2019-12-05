90 years of Ferrari in a 90-second video

This year Scuderia Ferrari is celebrating 90 years of racing history and the Italians created a 90-second video to mark the event!

Fitting 90 years of the iconic brand name in motorsports is quite a difficult feat considering Maranello’s rich heritage on the race tracks. Every turn, every straight, every victory, moments of its glorious past, parade on your screen in the 1.30- minute-long footage.

A story of nine decades, with more than 250 drivers fighting on the race courses around the globe, in some great duels which lead to more than 500 wins!

From Gilles Villeneuve to Michael Schumacher and from Niki Lauda to Scuderia’s current pilots, Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc, small pieces of history compose an impressive mosaic.