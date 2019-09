A 3.4 earthquake hit off the coast of the Ionian island of Lefkada

An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale hit off the coast of the Ionian island of Lefkada at 12:15 pm midnight.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located 23 kilometres southwest of Lefkada, while the focal depth was measured at 15.6 kilometres.

The tremor caused concern among the island’s inhabitants, mainly because of the time it struck, but no damage was reported.