A 3 bn Euros “storm” for the consumers in Greece from indirect taxation

Increases in the price of coffee, cigarettes, mobile phone contracts etc. are awaiting the Greek consumers in 2017.

Last year the extra taxation for the Greeks was 12 bn Euros! This year has started with 3 bn Euros already…

The price of unleaded gasoline is 1,5€ while diesel is at 1,2€. And that is without the integration of the increases of oil price from the international market that is expected to reach almost 20% this year.

Coffee will be 4€/kilo more expensive which is expected to increase the final price for the consumer between 10%-20%.

The mobile phone bill will also increase as a special 5% tax will appear.

But the effect on the consumer power of all the increases will be measurable around April, as along with the indirect taxation changes, there will be increases on the direct taxation as well:

– For annual income up to 12.000Euros the increase of the tax will be 11%-15%.

– From 21.001 to 35.000 the increase will be 33%-35%

– From 35.001 and above the increase will be from 33% to 45%.

And if that was not enough, for incomes above 12.000Euros there will be a special “solidarity tax” ranging from 2,2% all the way to 10%!