A 4.5 magnitude quake strikes near Rhodes island

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit on Friday afternoon in the Dodecanese.
The epicentre of the tremor was pinpointed 31 kilometres southeast of Katavia in Rhodes, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.
The quake had a focal depth of 28.4 km.
